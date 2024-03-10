DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Innings Update: Jemimah Rodrigues' Half-Century, Alice Capsey's Strong Finish Power Delhi Capitals to 181/5

Delhi Capitals put up a strong batting performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a challenging Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma gave them a steady start. The momentum shifted when Jemimah Rodrigues took the RCB-W attack on, scoring a quickfire half-century. She was joined by Alice Capsey who gave them a strong finish. Shreyanka Patil helped RCB-W restrict them to a score of 181/5 by picking some quick wickets in the end and finished her spell with the figures of 4/26. Kashmiri Students Participate in Snow Cricket Match Organized By Gulmarg Development Authority to Attract Young Girls (Watch Video).

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

Entertaining innings from @JemiRodrigues and @AliceCapsey help @delhicapitals set a 🎯 of 182 💪 Will it be enough or are we in for another high-scoring chase 🤔 Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/b7pHKEKqiN#TATAWPL | #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/xyBQJPbBNg — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 10, 2024

