UP Warriorz have won the toss and their captain Alyssa Healy have chosen to bat first against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024. For UP Warriorz, Tahlia McGrath has returned to the squad in place of Chamari Athapaththu. Gouher Sultana has also replaced Uma Chetry. For Delhi Capitals, there is only one change with Annabel Sutherland replacing Marizanne Kapp. Delhi Capitals are currently top of the WPL 2024 points table while UP Warriorz will need to win this match to stay alive. ‘Shine Brighter Than Ever Today…’, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Other WPL Players Exchange Wishes on Occasion of International Women’s Day 2024.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Toss Report

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor

