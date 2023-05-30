Anil Kumble has joined the list of sports personalities who have expressed their disappointment at how the Indian wrestlers were detained by Delhi Police two days ago. The Delhi Police manhandled top wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia as they were detained on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building. Kumble called for a solution through dialogue in this matter. 'Haunted by Horrifying Images..' Abhinav Bindra Reacts to Protesting Wrestlers Being Manhandled While Being Detained by Delhi Police.

Anil Kumble on Protesting Wrestlers Being Forcibly Detained

Dismayed to hear about what transpired on the 28th of May with our wrestlers being manhandled. Anything can be resolved through proper dialogue. Hoping for a resolution at the earliest. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 30, 2023

