The India-New Zealand semifinal match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 played on Wednesday created a new viewership record with the peak touching the 5.3 crore mark, according to Disney+ Hotstar. The peak concurrency, which is the highest number of viewers during a live stream, for the IND vs NZ match on its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar was nearly 5.3 crore. With this, it has surpassed the peak concurrency of 4.3 crore viewers of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, played in the league stage earlier. 'Badla Le Liya' Elated Fans React With Memes and Jokes After India Enter ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final With 70-Run Victory Over New Zealand.

Disney+ Hotstar Creates New Viewership Record Of 5.3 Crore Concurrent Viewers

Thank you #TeamIndia fans and Disney+ hotstar users for breaking the record, yet again! 🎉🥳 Now, that’s what we call a knockout performance! 🏏🔥#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/kIez9YAEDy — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) November 15, 2023

