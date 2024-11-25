Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli shined in the IND vs AUS 1st Test, scoring a handful of runs in the second innings. The Indian national cricket team took control of the match on day 3 against the Australian national cricket team putting up a massive total. Kohli who scored a century in the second inning was seen encouraging batter Nitish Kumar Reddy asking him to bat more aggressively. Mic caught Virat saying “Reddy Isko Hatt ke Bhi Khel Sakta Hai, waha gap hai” (Reddy you can hit him sliding away from the stumps, there is a gap). Watch the video below. 'Kasam se bhaiyaa', Harshit Rana Makes Desperate Plea With Captain Jasprit Bumrah For DRS Call Against Steve Smith During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Guides Nitish Kumar Reddy to Play Aggressively

