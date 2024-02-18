India have registered a memorable victory at Rajkot in the third Test match of the five-Test series against England where they secured a massive 434-run win over the visitors taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja helped India to bag the victory which is the biggest in terms of margin of runs in India's Test cricket history. Fans were elated by the performance and how Team India under Rohit Sharma overcame hardships and shared their reactions on social media. India Beat England By 434 Runs in 3rd Test 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja Star as Hosts Go 2-1 Up.

India's biggest win in ODIs under Captain Rohit Sharma.✅ India's biggest win in Tests under Captain Rohit Sharma.✅#INDvsENG #YashasviJaiswal pic.twitter.com/kF3W1EHohT — Anil MS Gautam (@realgautam13) February 18, 2024

#INDvsENG England has been thrashed properly at Rajkot, what a win....434 run margin was like WI of earlier years, of Sobers, Kanhai, Weeks, Richards etc ...there was no need to score a single run for India in 2nd innings...India must try to win this series 4 1#IndiaEngland — aniruddha g kulkarni (@anikulkarni) February 18, 2024

Against all odds, India triumphs at Rajkot under Captain Rohit's leadership! No Kohli, Shami, Rahul, an inexperienced middle order, two debutants, and Ashwin absent on Day 3 – yet the team prevails in style. A memorable win showcasing resilience and determination! 🇮🇳🔥 #INDvENG… pic.twitter.com/fDeuzs59SW — Hemant ( Sports Active ) (@hemantbhavsar86) February 18, 2024

- No Kohli. - No Shami. - No Rahul. - Inexperienced middle order. - Two debutants. - Ashwin missed important Day 3. India has overcome everything at Rajkot and won the game in great style to lead the series, A win to remember under Captain Rohit. #INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fNicX3lqhy — Cricholics (@WeCrickholics) February 18, 2024

