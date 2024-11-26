England cricketers arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Test series. It is going to be a big series considering the recent form of both teams in Test cricket. The England cricketers including their captain Ben Stokes was greeted with the traditional Māori 'Hongi' welcome where two persons touch their head with each other as a gesture of respect. England captain Ben Stokes also expressed his delight over the grand welcome. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Marnus Labuschagne Urged To Take Bold Approach Against India’s Pace Attack Ahead of 2nd Test.

England Cricketers Receives Traditional Maori 'Hongi' Welcome

A special day in Christchurch 🥰 Greeted by a hongi welcome, followed by a cup of tea with the oppo ☕️ pic.twitter.com/biEHdHr62e — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 26, 2024

