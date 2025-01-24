The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced changes in England's team for the upcoming IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 taking place in Chennai, bringing in pacer Brydon Carse, who replaces Gus Atkinson, and also adding wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith to the 12-member squad. England lost the first T20I at Kolkata and will want to overcome the loss, when both teams clash at Chepuak on January 25. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Chennai.

England Announce Team Changes Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025

🚨 Team news for tomorrow's second T20I v India 🔁 Brydon Carse comes in for Gus Atkinson 🆕 Jamie Smith has also been added to the 12 player squad pic.twitter.com/Fr4Hju00qs — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 24, 2025

