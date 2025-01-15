Red Bull team star racer Max Verstappen showcased his skills in cricket. The star racer was guided by three England cricketers—Reece Topley, Will Jacks, and women's team member Issy Wong. It is to be noted that Max Verstappen has never played cricket but tried his best to play a few shots. The star racer's video was recorded for the Red Bull Racing video series, and it was published on their official YouTube channel. In the beginning, Verstappen struggled, but once he got the hang of the grip, he made some contact with the ball. Talking about England, the Three Lions will be playing an away white-ball series against the India national cricket team, starting from January 22. Four-Time Champion Max Verstappen Dismisses Criticism From McLaren CEO Zak Brown Ahead of F1 2025 Season, Says ‘I Always Find That Really Funny, Coming From Someone That Failed.’

Max Verstappen Plays Cricket With England Players

