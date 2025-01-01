F1 2024 champion Max Verstappen was heavily criticised for his risky driving putting other racers in danger. McLaren CEO Zak Brown was one of the critics who called Verstappen’s actions unnecessary. He fired shots at the Netherlands' racer when he dangerously overtook Lando Norris in Mexico. Replying to the same, Verstappen said, “I always find that really funny, coming from someone that failed himself in racing.” Justifying his approach Verstappen added, “I will always get the maximum out of it. Sometimes you have to cross a line and I’ll do that. I will do everything to get the maximum result out of it for a championship. And, of course, yes, sometimes you have to be on the limit, over the limit. You have to calculate all that, and not everyone understands that.” F1 2025 Schedule: Check Out New Race Days in Formula One Season 75 With FIA Calendar Released.

Max Verstappen Dismisses Criticism From McLaren CEO Zak Brown Ahead of F1 2025 Season

Max Verstappen aims 'failed' dig at Zak Brown over Lando Norris incident:

