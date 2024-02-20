Opening batsman Faiz Fazal has announced his retirement from first-class cricket via Instagram post. The 38-year-old also has played for the Indian cricket team. Fazal played a total of 138 matches in first-class cricket and has scored 9184 runs with an average of 41. He has only played a single ODI and has scored a 55 not out. He won his first international cap on India's Zimbabwe tour back in 2016. In his Instagram post, Fazal wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to all my teammates, coaches, physios, and trainers, “and special mention to groundsmen”, family, friends, and supporters who’ve been my pillars of strength throughout this remarkable journey."Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C Designates Shubman Gill As ‘State Icon’ for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Have a Look at Full Instagram Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)