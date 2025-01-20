The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is currently being held at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This special Maha Kumbh Mela marks the completion of 12 Kumbh Mela cycles, making it a once-in-144-years event. As millions of devotees gather at the holy place to seek blessings, a RCB fan was spotted amid them as well. In a video that went viral on social media, the fan was seen dipping the RCB jersey repeatedly in the holy water of the Ganga River at the Tribeni Sangam in search of blessings for the team. The fans loved his passion and dedication and made the video viral on social media. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Over 2.27 Million Pilgrims Visit Holy Pilgrimage Site on Day 8.

Fan Spotted Dipping RCB Jersey During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagendra Gupta (@the_nagendra_gupta)

