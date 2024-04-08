The Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders together share a very epic Indian Premier League rivalry. As both teams will take on each other in match 22 of the IPL 2024 at Chepauk, there will be a huge sea of 'Whistle Podu' army in yellow supporting their home team CSK. However, some fans will be supporting KKR as well but a video is getting viral on social media in which the KKR fans are not being allowed to carry their team hoardings, placards and banners inside the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. MS Dhoni Sweats It Out in the Nets Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

KKR Fans Not Being Allowed to Carry Posters and Placards at Chepauk Stadium

Meanwhile in Chepauk, KKR fans have been stopped from getting banners/posters/placards inside the stadium. The management here is giving baseless reasons for that. Is this how you treat away fans, Chepauk? Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/FtC4K2dYJI — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) April 8, 2024

