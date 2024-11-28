Saurabh Netrevalkar's photo, along with India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, shows that the USA cricket player started his journey from Mumbai. The video of Saurabh Netrevalkar's cricket journey has taken the internet by storm. Having played for the Mumbai cricket team in the past, Saurabh Netrevalkar is now a key player for the USA National Cricket Team. Saurabh Netrevalkar's photo with Australian cricket great Glenn McGrath has also surfaced online after the cricket journey video went viral. How Can Saurabh Netravalkar Still Play in IPL 2025 Despite Finding No Takers At Mega Auction?

Saurabh Netrevalkar's Cricket Journey

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)