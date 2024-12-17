India showed a valiant fight against Australia on Day 4 of the India vs Australia third Test at Brisbane. After KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's gritty knock, it was tailender Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, who saved the follow on for India. Amid that, Mohammed Siraj was promoted up the order by the Indian team management to land some shots and score some quick runs, decreasing the deficit. Although Siraj could not do it and got dismissed after scoring just 1 run in 11 balls. Fans although, shared the funny DSP Siraj memes once again which went viral on social media. Will It Rain in Brisbane During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 5? Check Live Weather Forecast.

DSP Siraj Has Arrived

DSP Siraj

Indian Cricket Fans

Indian cricket fans To DSP SIRAJ #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/fmeSBlnHVV — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 15, 2024

Nazar Laga Di

Akhir Tum sabne milkar DSP Siraj ko nazar laga hi di.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZAZtrE4LjB — ShaCasm  (@MehdiShadan) December 17, 2024

Sir Richardson DSP Siraj

How Dare You

*I am DSP Siraj, how dare you decline my single " pic.twitter.com/Gbb6ekCmcD — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) December 17, 2024

DSP Siraj Promoted

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)