Namibia national cricket team captain Gerhard Erasmus won the ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024 in the ongoing ICC awards 2024. The star scored 364 runs at an average of 33.09 in ODI matches and took 18 wickets in 12 matches. Continuing his form in the T20Is also he collected 363 runs in 13 matches and claimed 18 wickets. For his great contribution, ICC rewarded him with Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024 award, which is his second accolade. International Cricket Council Names Elite Panelist Official Richard Illingworth As ICC Umpire of the Year 2024.

Gerhard Erasmus Named ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024

Consistency personified 🌟 For the second time, Namibia's talismanic captain, Gerhard Erasmus, is named ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year 🇳🇦 pic.twitter.com/ez9emZDupt — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2025

