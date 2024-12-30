New Zealand's power-hitter Glenn Phillips displayed some of his skills during the second T20I against Sri Lanka. As Maheesh Theekshana came to bowl in front of him, Phillips launched him over the head for a huge six which landed on top of the commentary box. It was a massive six and clearly explained the ability Phillips has in limited overs cricket. Hashmatullah Shahidi Becomes First Afghanistan Batter To Hit Two Double Hundreds in Tests, Achieves Feat in ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024.

Glenn Phillips Launches Maheesh Theekshana For Huge Six

#GlennPhillips sends it to the stratosphere! 🚀 Theekshana’s gaze followed the ball as it disappeared into orbit 💥 #SonySportsNetwork #NZvSL [New Zealand, Sri Lanka, T20I, Cricket] pic.twitter.com/QayC4d2QO8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 30, 2024

