Glenn Phillips won the Man of the Match award for his splendid 25-run knock off just seven balls, which helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals in the last ball of the match on Sunday, May 7. The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter, who was not part of his side's playing XI in the previous games, showed why he was one of the most destructive T20 batters with his knock, which involved three huge sixes and one four. 'What a Game-Changer!' Twitterati Impressed With Glenn Phillips After New Zealand Batter's Quickfire 25 Helps Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

Glenn Phillips Wins Man of the Match Award

For his game changing 7 ball 25 run knock, Glenn Phillips is adjudged Player of the Match as @SunRisers clinch a final ball thriller and win by 4 wickets. Scorecard - https://t.co/1EMWKvcgh9 #TATAIPL #RRvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/3hboHIos8m — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)