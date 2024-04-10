A nail-biting finish to the RR vs GT IPL 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur sees Gujarat Titans prevail at the end as they secure narrow three-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. In a match that went till the last ball, GT were able to just edge past the score of RR. Batting first, RR put up a total of 196/3 on the board, riding on the performances from Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. Chasing it, GT were off to a cautious start through Shubman Gill but he didn't receive much support from the other end. As the match looked going away from the hands of GT, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia combined on the crease and played two impactful cameos with the former taking them over the line. Shubman Gill Becomes Second Fastest Indian to Complete 3000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs GT IPL 2024.

