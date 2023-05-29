Gujarat Titans have registered the highest score in an IPL final as they posted 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings in the final of the 2023 edition on Monday, May 29. Wriddhiman Saha scored a half-century, but the innings was dominated by Sai Sudharsan, who showed his class with a stroke-filled 96 off only 47 balls to power the defending champions to a formidable total. For Chennai Super Kings, Matheesha Pathirana was the best bowler, with figures of 2/44. MS Dhoni Has Fun With Deepak Chahar at the Start of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final, Video Viral.

Gujarat Titans Register Highest Score in IPL Final

Innings break! Gujarat Titans set a mammoth target of 215 for the Chennai Super Kings 👌🏻 This will take some beating and we're in for an entertaining run-chase in the FINAL folks 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/WsYLvLrRhp#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/2XBf0vDcuc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

