England national cricket team young speedster Gus Atkinson became the second player in Test history to pick 50 wickets in their first calendar year. The youngster is also the first player since former Australia national cricket team pacer Terry Alderman to achieve this feat. Terry Alderman recorded this feat in 1981. The 26-year-old Atkinson achieved this huge milestone during the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test 2024 match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. New Zealand vs England Live Streaming Online, 3rd Test 2024: How To Watch NZ vs ENG Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

Huge Achievement for Gus Atkinson

Gus Atkinson has 50 Test match wickets for England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 REMINDER: He made his debut in July 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OdjqnxJp7U — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)