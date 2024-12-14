New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: The New Zealand national cricket team will lock horns against the England national cricket team in the final test of the three-match series. The three-match Test series between the host New Zealand and the visitors England is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. Earlier, in the three-match Test series, the New Zealand cricket team and the England cricket team were docked some points due to slow over rates. Both countries are out of contention to reach the grand finale of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down below to get the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 live streaming online and TV telecast details. NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for New Zealand vs England Match in Hamilton.

The Ben Stokes-led England national cricket team have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against the host New Zealand cricket team. The Ben Stokes' England won the opening Test in Christchurch by eight wickets. The Three Lions hammered the Black Caps by 323 runs in the second Test in Wellington. In the final Test of the three-match series, the Ben Stokes-led side will aim for a whitewash.

When is New Zealand vs England 3rd Test 2024? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The final match of the three-match Test series between New Zealand and England will start on Saturday, December 14. The third Test will be hosted at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 will begin at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs England 3rd Test 2024 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the New Zealand vs England Test series. The NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels. For the NZ vs ENG Test series live streaming viewing option, scroll down. England Name Playing XI for NZ vs ENG 3rd Test, Rope In Matthew Potts For Chris Woakes.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs England 3rd Test 2024 Match?

As Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of NZ vs ENG, OTT platform SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 in India. NZ vs ENG Test series free live streaming is not available. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test match online but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Fans can also watch NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 live streaming on Amazon Prime Video but will require a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2024 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).