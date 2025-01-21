One of the promising talents in Indian cricket Dhruv Jurel turned 24 on January 21, 2025. He represented the India national cricket team in four Tests and two T20Is. Born on January 21, 2001, Dhruv Jurel debuted for India in Tests on February 15, 2024, against England. The star has scored one half-century for the national side in Tests and averages 40. BCCI Wished the star Happy Birthday on his big day. Check out the post below. Dhruv Jurel Catch Video: Watch Indian Fielder Take A Blinder At Short-Leg To Dismiss Mitchell Starc on Day 4 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024

BCCI Wishes Dhruv Jurel on His Birthday

Here's wishing #TeamIndia wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel a very Happy Birthday 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6zOg8XOXHN — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)