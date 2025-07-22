Former star New Zealand national cricket team pacer Trent Boult, born on July 22, 1989, will be celebrating his 36th birthday today, in 2025. Trent Boult has been one of the finest players in the history to represent the Black Caps. The star fast bowler had been an integral part of the New Zealand cricket team for 13 years, playing in 78 Tests, 114 ODIs, and 61 T20Is. Trent Boult has 317 wickets in Test cricket, 211 in ODIs, and 83 in T20Is. The legendary Boult continues to shine in various T20 leagues around the globe, including the highly competitive IPL, where he played for the Mumbai Indians this year. Trent Boult Rattles LAKR With Fiery Four-Wicket Haul, Clean Bowls Top Three Batters in LA Knight Riders vs MI New York MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

