Former star New Zealand national cricket team pacer Trent Boult, born on July 22, 1989, will be celebrating his 36th birthday today, in 2025. Trent Boult has been one of the finest players in the history to represent the Black Caps. The star fast bowler had been an integral part of the New Zealand cricket team for 13 years, playing in 78 Tests, 114 ODIs, and 61 T20Is. Trent Boult has 317 wickets in Test cricket, 211 in ODIs, and 83 in T20Is. The legendary Boult continues to shine in various T20 leagues around the globe, including the highly competitive IPL, where he played for the Mumbai Indians this year. Trent Boult Rattles LAKR With Fiery Four-Wicket Haul, Clean Bowls Top Three Batters in LA Knight Riders vs MI New York MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

'Best Kiwi Pacer Since Hadlee'

If you’re facing this man, your first job is simple— SURVIVE the first over! Happy Birthday to the best Kiwi pacer since Hadlee — Trent Boult 🔥🇳🇿pic.twitter.com/n4H42zxqOV — House_of_Cricket (@Houseof_Cricket) July 21, 2025

'Who Delivers a Football-Style Scorecard'

Happy Birthday to the bowler who delivers a football-style scorecard in his opening spell, Trent Boult! ⚡ In INTL cricket, he has dismissed: 12 times - Joe Root 11 times - Jonny Bairstow 9 times - Shikhar Dhawan 9 times - Alastair Cook 8 times - Rohit Sharma 8 times - David… pic.twitter.com/RBa47A5KpB — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 22, 2025

'Magical Thunderbolts'

His genius comes like lightening & bowls magical thunderbolts. He runs in like a beautiful poetry in motion & makes the batsmen dance to his swinging tunes. We just adore his "Jonty heroics" at the boundary ropes.🧡 Happy Birthday Trent Boult ❤pic.twitter.com/xgufS9wkBX — Farzan Kawas Arjani (@SACHforever) July 22, 2025

Special Spells

🇳🇿's 1st choice pacer with ability to bowl at a brisk pace, with movement both ways is born On Test-debut vs 🇦🇺 in 2011, he took 4 wkts He was the joint-highest wkt taker in the 2015 CWC (22) His Test-best is 6-30 vs 🇱🇰 in 2018 (⬇️)#HBD Trent Boultpic.twitter.com/LWEapSX3hg — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) July 22, 2025

'Swing King, Idolo'

He turns cricket matches into football scorecards ⚽🎯🏏 One of the greatest new-ball artists the game has ever seen! Happy Birthday to the swing king, Idolo Trent Boult 🎂🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/QYo1YzrClZ — Bishwas Sapkota (@BishwasCric133) July 22, 2025

'Happy birthday'

Happy birthday" Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/42g10abaKg — 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬 🇳🇿 (@Kiwiscricketfan) July 22, 2025

