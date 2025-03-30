Harbhajan Singh expressed guilt at the infamous 'Slapgate' incident with S Sreesanth which was a massive controversy in the inaugural edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) in 2008. The premier spinner, playing had an altercation with the pacer after which he proceeded to slap him at the end of a Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) vs Mumbai Indians match in Mohali. Sreesanth had broken down to tears at the end of that altercation. The former Indian spinner shared his thoughts as fans storming the pitch after South Australia won the Sheffield Shield and a fan shared the video of the 'slapgate' incident. Popularly known as 'Bhajji,' the former cricketer-turned-commentator wrote, "This wasn’t right bhai. It was my mistake . Shouldn’t hv done this. But Galti hui Insaan hu 🙏 🙏Bhagwaan nahi" (It was a mistake, I am human, not God). Harbhajan Singh Responds to Viral Video of A Fan Criticising Hindi Commentators in IPL 2025.

Harbhajan Singh Reacts to 'Slapgate' Incident

This wasn’t right bhai It was my mistake . Shouldn’t hv done this . But Galti hui Insaan hu 🙏 🙏Bhagwaan nahi https://t.co/dXo5fMM86k — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 30, 2025

