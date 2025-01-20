Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a post on social media with pictures of his training as he prepares for the upcoming India vs England series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Hardik has been out of action for Team India for a long time now and his pre-season training will determine how much fitness he carries while entering a big season. Hardik captioned his post with the pictures as 'showtime'. KL Rahul Slays In Dapper 'All Black' Look, Shares Frame With Pet Dog In Instagram Post.

Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpses of His Training

