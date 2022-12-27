Love is in the air Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and his newly-married wife Muzna Masood Malik and why not! The two recently tied the knot together. And an adorable visual of the latter's mehndi has emerged where she had put the bowler's initials (HR) along with his top speed, which he had clocked--150kph. A few days ago, pictures of the newly wedded couple had gone viral on social media. Haris Rauf Wedding: Pakistan Pacer Ties Knot With Model Muzna Masood Malik, Check Nikah Ceremony Photos.

Haris Rauf's Wife Puts his Initials And Bowling Speed on Mehndi:

Haris Rauf's wife Muzna Masood Malik with her husband's initials and the 150kph mark in her wedding mehndi pic.twitter.com/jvcbpZPOyD — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 27, 2022

