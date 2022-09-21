Harleen Deol struck her maiden fifty in ODIs during the all-important 2nd ODI against England on Wednesday. The right-hander batted well to get to the fifty-run mark for the first time in her ODI career as she and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur have set a strong foundation for a good total.

Harleen Deol Hits Maiden Fifty:

🔥🏏 A GEM OF A KNOCK! Congratulations to Harleen Deol on hitting her maiden WODI half-ton! 🙌🏻 A stable knock from her! 📸 Getty • #HarleenDeol #INDvENG #INDWvENGW #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/WTWdqzdL92 — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 21, 2022

