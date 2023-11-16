Shaheen Afridi expressed his gratitude to the fans and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he was named the captain of Pakistan's T20I side. The left-arm fast bowler was handed the reins of the side after Babar Azam relinquished captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team across all formats following the Green Shirts' dismal show in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Taking to 'X', formerly Twitter, "I am honoured and thrilled to lead our national T20 cricket team. Thank you to the Pakistan cricket board and fans for their trust and support. I'll give my best to uphold the team spirit and bring glory to our nation on the cricket field." Shan Masood Appointed As Test Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team, Shaheen Shah Afridi to Lead T20I Side.

Shaheen Afridi's Post

I am honoured and thrilled to lead our national T20 cricket team. Thank you to the Pakistan cricket board and fans for their trust and support. I'll give my best to uphold the team spirit and bring glory to our nation on the cricket field. Our success lies in unity, trust and… — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 16, 2023

