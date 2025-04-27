Second-placed Delhi Capitals take on third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27. The DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the DC vs RCB IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil 1 & 2, Star Sports 2 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Virat Kohli Moves to Second Place for Most Fifties in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

When #KLRahul's rage meets #KingKohli's consistency, it's bound to be a thriller! 🤩 Who do you think will score more runs in the #DCvRCB contest? 💬#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvRCB | 27th APR, SUN, 6:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/AbBxgJ01X2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2025

