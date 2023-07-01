On Day four of the second Ashes Test match, Australia would like to continue their dominance as they look to have a tight grasp of the game. The match resumes at 3.30 pm (Indian Standard Time) at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of Ashes 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match would be on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Marnus Labuschagne Drops Chewing Gum on Ground, Puts It Back Into His Mouth During Ashes 2023 Second Test; Netizens Come Up With Funny Reactions (Watch Video).

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Australia are in the driver's seat heading into Day 4️⃣ 🇦🇺 Can the English bowlers bring the home side back into the game❓🤔#SonySportsNetwork #TheAshes #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/iRc75JWrVZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 1, 2023

