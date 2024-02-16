India put a dominant display with the bat on Day 1 of the third Test, riding on centuries from the bats of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja with debutant Sarfaraz Khan also scoring a fine 62. England did take some early wickets but Rohit-Jadeja's 204-run partnership not only steadied India's ship but also tilted the momentum in favour of the hosts. India and England 3rd Test Day 2 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1 and Colors Cineplex TV channels. Fans also can IND vs ENG 3rd Test live telecast on DD Sports. But it is only available on DD Free Dish and not on Doordarshan and DD National TV channels. Rohit Sharma Becomes India’s Fourth-Highest Run-Scorer in International Cricket, Achieves Feat in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

India vs England 3rd Test 2024 on DD Sports

