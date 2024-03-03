The tournament is entering an exciting phase with a single win or loss that could define the team’s chances to progress into the Pakistan Super League 2024 tournament. Multan Sultans are placed at the top of the table whereas Karachi Kings are placed at the 5th place of the table. Also, the Sultans lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five meetings against Karachi Kings. The exciting match will start at 7:30 PM IST on March 3rd. Sadly, there is no live telecast available for the PSL 2024 season in India. But Fans can enjoy Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans live streaming on the FanCode app. Aftab Ibrahim's ‘Qawali’ Celebration After Taking Fakhar Zaman’s Wicket in Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live

Our 3rd home game ❤️💙 All set to face Multan Sultans at our arena 🏟️#YehHaiKarachi | #HBLPSL9 | #KKvMS pic.twitter.com/Wq5FKcGjJY — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) March 3, 2024

PSL on FanCode in India

Catch all the HBL PSL 9 action headed your way on your screens 📺🏏 ➡️ Don't miss out, tune in to our worldwide broadcasting partners!#HBLPSL9 I #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/ThtdVhui6s — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2024

