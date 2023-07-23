In their final match of the season Los Angeles Knight Riders will take on the challenge of table toppers Seattle Orcas in the 12th match of Major League Cricket 2023 on July 23 at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. The match will kick-start at 10:00 pm IST in India. Given Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the T20 extravaganza, Indian fans can tune in to Sports18 Network to watch the live telecast of the upcoming match. Also, SOR vs LAKR will be live-streamed in JioCinema App and website for free. Thus, fans can catch all the live coverage pertaining to the game without paying any subscription charge. An Absolute Bullet! Chaitanya Bishnoi Gets Matthew Short Run Out With a Brilliant Throw During MLC 2023 Match Between SFU and WF (Watch Video).

LAKR vs SOR MLC 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

