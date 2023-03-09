Aiden Markram and Toni de Zorzi once again stood tall for South Africa on Day 1 of the second Test match against West Indies with the Proteas looking to build on the 311/7 they scored on Wednesday. Markram top-scored with 96 and Zorzi added 85 runs as South Africa had an upper hand with the hosts aiming to strengthen their position in this contest. On Day 2, West Indies will look to wrap up the innings as quickly as possible. For West Indies, Gudakesh Motie was the best bowler on Day 1 with figures of 3/75. Star Sports First will provide live telecast of Day 2 of this match on TV sets in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. Snow At Lord's Stadium: Picture of Home of Cricket Covered in 'White Blanket' Goes Viral.

SA vs WI on FanCode

Just in case you missed Markram's innings yesterday. Also, hello @SunRisers looks like your Captain is in fine form! 😀#SAvsWI pic.twitter.com/PpVUdeGhJG — FanCode (@FanCode) March 9, 2023

