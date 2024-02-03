Sri Lanka would look to tighten their grip on the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Day 2 after a dominant show on the opening day's play. Vishwa Fernando took four wickets while Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya took three apiece to help Sri Lanka bowl Afghanistan for just 198 runs. In response, Sri Lanka reached 80/0. Day 2 of the SL vs AFG One-Off test match will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch the SL vs AFG match on the SonyLIV app and website. The SL vs AFG Test match live streaming will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel as well. WOW! Wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama Takes Wonderful Catch After Correctly Anticipating Rahmat Shah's Shot During SL vs AFG One-Off Test 2024 (Watch Video).

SL vs AFG One-Off Test Live

🔴 LIVE | Test - Day 2 | Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka 2024https://t.co/RVHNbPJrOh #SLvAFG — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 3, 2024

