Ibrahim Zadran dazzled with his maiden Test century on Day 3 as he staged Afghanistan's fightback in this one-off Test match against Sri Lanka. The SL vs AFG Day 4 will resume at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the SL vs AFG one-off Test and the live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan one-off Test live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Bizarre! Monitor Lizard Stops Play After it Enters Field During SL vs AFG Test Match at R Premadasa Stadium (Watch Video).

SL vs AFG One-Off Test Day 3 Recap

That's Stumps on Day 3 of the inaugural #SLvAFG Test! 👍#AfghanAtalan, riding on an excellent batting effort from @IZadran18 (101*), @NoorAliZadran (47) and @RahmatShah_08 (46*), ended the 3rd day's play with 199/1 runs on the board, trailing by 42 runs in the 2nd inning. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/I6YYdvL3xT — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 4, 2024

