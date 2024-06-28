Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team will play West Indies Women's National Cricket Team in the third of three T20I matches. Sri Lanka Women have won the first game and West Indies Women made a comeback by winning the second. The SL-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. The match starts at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Cricket fans in India cannot watch the live broadcast of the SL-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I match due to the absence of the broadcaster. This is bad news for fans, as there will not be any live-streaming viewing options in India for the SL-W vs WI-W T20I series. Sri Lanka Cricket Team Head Coach Chris Silverwood Steps Down Following Team’s Dismal Performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

SL-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024

It all comes down to this! 🏏 The final T20I showdown between our Lionesses and the West Indies women's team. 🇱🇰 🆚 🌴



Can our Lionesses roar to victory and secure the series win?#SLvWI #WomensCricket pic.twitter.com/txuJLMTrCJ— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 28, 2024

