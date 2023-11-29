The seventh season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League has commenced on Tuesday, November 28. Team Abu Dhabi vs The Chennai Braves match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday, November 29. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will not be telecast live on Sports18 HD/SD for the fans due to other committments. Although the live streaming of the Team Abu Dhabi vs The Chennai Braves Abu Dhabi T10 2023 match will be available on the Sports18 Network OTT platform, JioCinema via the app and website. 'Don't Lie Quoting Me' Ravi Ashwin Slams X User For Spreading Fake News Related to Sanju Samson’s Transfer to CSK.

Team Abu Dhabi vs The Chennai Braves, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 😍 Landing in style for our first game of the season 🪂🔥#YallaLetsGo 💛⚡#TeamAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/wuuLBWr7qJ — Team Abu Dhabi Cricket (@TeamADCricket) November 29, 2023

