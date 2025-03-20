Australia national cricket team legendary pacer Mitchell Starc, who won the Player of the Match award in the IPL 2024 final, for his match-winning spell while representing Kolkata Knight Riders has joined his new franchise Delhi Capitals just ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. DC's 11.75 crores signing from IPL 2025 mega auctions has been welcomed in style. The Delhi-based franchise has posted a video on their official "X" handle to announce the arrival. The player had recently withdrawn from the Australia cricket team squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to sore but is now back in action for the upcoming IPL 2025. Delhi Capitals will play Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of the season March 24. IPL 2025: A Look at Five Captains Who Have Led Delhi Capitals Before Axar Patel.

Mitchell Starc Joins Delhi Capitals:

He is speed. He is in 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/BAtIWABPJJ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 20, 2025

