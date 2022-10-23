Iftikhar Ahmed fought back for Pakistan with a half-century off just 32 balls. The right-handed batsman came into bat at a difficult time with Pakistan two down for just 15 runs in 4 overs. Iftikhar slammed Axar Patel for three sixes and collected two runs from his over to complete the half-century. He was eventually dismissed by Mohammed Shami and ended scoring 51 off 34 balls.

Fifty for Iftikhar Ahmed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)