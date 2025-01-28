Dubai Capitals will face Sharjah Warriorz in the next blockbuster match at the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 on Monday. The Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz match will begin at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The exciting clash will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can be found on the FanCode app and website in India. ILT20 2025: Tom Alsop Eyes Playoff Spot for Gulf Giants After Match-Winning Knock Against Sharjah Warriorz.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz Live

Match 2️⃣3️⃣ Qualification is on the line for the Sharjah Warriorz who need a win to keep their hopes alive. They face a Dubai Capitals’ side on the prowl, who heading into the game on the back of three wins! #DCvSW #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/MJ5PD2QZh8 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)