The Australia national cricket team dominated the first day of the second Test against Team India in Adelaide. Veteran speedster Mitchell Starc broke the back of India's batting attack in the first innings. The left-arm seamer bagged a six-wicket haul, which bundled out the visitors for just 180 runs. For India, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 42 runs. In reply, Australia lost Usman Khawaja (13) early after he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. However, Marnus Labuschagne (20*) and Nathan McSweeney's (38*) unbeaten partnership of 62 for the second wicket put the hosts into a commanding position (86/1) at the stumps on Day 1. Consecutive Floodlight Failure Interrupts IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 at Adelaide (Watch Video).

Australia Dominates Day 1 of the Second Test vs India

It was all Mitchell Starc early, while Nathan McSweeney found his feet later on day one. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VIHuziDrh3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2024

