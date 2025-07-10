For the third time in a row, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss, and for a change, elected to bat first against India in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's. As expected for India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah makes a return to the playing XI in place of Prasidh Krishna, having missed the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston due to workload management. England had already named their playing XI, and included fast bowler Jorfa Archer in place of Josh Tongue. Legendary India Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Unveils His New Portrait at iconic Lord's Museum Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (See Pics)

England Win Toss

🚨 Toss and Team Update 🚨 England win the toss and elect to bat in the 3rd Test. Jasprit Bumrah is back in the eleven 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/X4xIDiSmBg#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uulWRWPOaU — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)