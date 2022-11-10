England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and his side will bowl first in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10. England would be without Dawid Malan and Mark Wood for this match with both being injured. India on the other hand, have retained the same team from their win over Zimbabwe, which means that Rishabh Pant keeps his place ahead of Dinesh Karthik.

IND vs ENG Toss Report:

🚨 Toss & Team News from Adelaide 🚨 England have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the #T20WorldCup semi-final. #INDvENG Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/5t1NQ2iUeJ Here's our Playing XI 🔽 pic.twitter.com/9aFu6omDko — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022

See Playing of Both Teams:

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

