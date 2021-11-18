Having won the 1st T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, Team India got a spectacular start to the series. Rohit Sharma won his first match as the T20 captain and celebrated his feat by sharing a post on social media. Other cricketers including Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin also took to Twitter to celebrate their five-wicket win against the Black Caps in Jaipur. The next T20I is scheduled to take place on November 19, Friday. IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021: Deepak Chahar Gets His Revenge After Martin Guptill Slams No-Look Six (Watch Video).

Check Out How the Men in Blue Reacted after the Win:

Skipper Rohit Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Rishabh Pant

Exactly the start how we wanted, solid team effort by the boys. Looking forward for the next one.@BCCI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uZrZsFmIcR — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 17, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav

The kind of start we wanted 🇮🇳 Onto the next one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nxpL3JeH9t — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 17, 2021

Shreyas Iyer

Onto the next one 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FtLSoYnv9b — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 17, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin

It was good to be back playing T 20s for India in india with a good crowd cheering on. 🤩🙏 @surya_14kumar @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 @BhuviOfficial pic.twitter.com/sdh0PlLE4x — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)