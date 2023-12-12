India put up a score of 180/7 at the end of 19.3 overs when rain interrupted play at Gqeberha during the IND vs SA 2nd T20I. India's innings ended there as match reduced to 15 overs per side and after DLS method was applied, South Africa's new target is set at 152 in 15 overs. The powerplay would be of 5 overs. Rinku Singh's Straight Six Breaks Media Box Glass During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023 at Gqeberha , Picture Goes Viral!

Check Revised Conditions IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023

South Africa needs 152 runs from 15 overs to win the 2nd T20I. pic.twitter.com/uB8kIEXpEe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 12, 2023

