IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2023-24: Trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series, India will be looking to bounce back and level the series as they face hosts South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. India faced a shambolic defeat by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs SA on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd Test match. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Cape Town.

South Africa will continue to be without Temba Bavuma and in his absence Dean Elgar, playing in his farewell Test, will continue to lead the side. Apart from Bavuma’s unavailability, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second and final Test as well. India, on the other hand, will be looking to make a couple of changes as well. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mukesh Kumar are frontrunners to find a place in the playing XI. Meanwhile, in the IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the second Test we have picked six players from the South African team and five from India to complete our IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy playing XI. India vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2023, Cape Town Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Newlands.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023-24 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (IND).

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (IND), Dean Elgar (IND), Aiden Markram (SA), Shreyas Iyer (IND), David Bedingham (SA)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (IND) and Marco Jansen (SA).

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (SA), Nandre Burger (SA) and Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023-24 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c) and Dean Elgar (vc).

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa Playing XI: Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar(C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreyne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023-24 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Dean Elgar (IND), Aiden Markram (SA), Shreyas Iyer (IND), David Bedingham (SA), Ravindra Jadea (IND), Marco Jansen (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Nandre Burger (SA) and Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

