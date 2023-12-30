Shreyanka Patil has been handed her debut in the India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI on December 30. The youngster, who featured in the T20Is against England, will look to make an impact with the ball in hand. Another big news is that Smriti Mandhana has returned to India's playing XI after missing the series opener. Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat first. Healy and her team have a 1-0 lead and another victory here shall ensure a series win here for the visitors. For India though, the fight is to stay alive in the series. Superwoman! Sneh Rana Takes Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Alyssa Healy During IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Toss Report

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Playing XIs:

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

