Indian captain Harmapreet Kaur has won the toss and the Indian team will be bowling first in this 1st T20I against England. The Indian women's team has two debutants--Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque in this match. With this being the first match of the series, winning the toss and choosing to bowl first is a good call as setting a target might be a bit tricky. For England, Charlie Dean, Maia Bouchier, Danielle Gibson and Bess Heath are out of this match.

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023 Toss Report

🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to bowl in the 1st T20I 👌

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque

England Women Playing XI: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur

